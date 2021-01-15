CX Institutional Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $797.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $784.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

