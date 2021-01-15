CX Institutional Has $144,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

