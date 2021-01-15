A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $204.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,885.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,916 shares of company stock worth $1,249,506. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

