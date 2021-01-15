CX Institutional Sells 226,877 Shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,877 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.73% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGAL opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

