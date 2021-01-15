AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 647,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AVROBIO by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

