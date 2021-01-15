CX Institutional Has $131,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,125 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,652,000 after buying an additional 1,171,315 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,156,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,577.8% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 122,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.