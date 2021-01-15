CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mirova boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

