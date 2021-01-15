Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTO. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.47.

APTO opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

