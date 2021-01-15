First Hawaiian Bank Has $647,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

