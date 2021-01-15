First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.