Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,930 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

