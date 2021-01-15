First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,610 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 119.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $5,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

MDC stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

