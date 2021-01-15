First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,203,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after buying an additional 31,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $718.78 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $726.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

