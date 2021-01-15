First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $161.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.