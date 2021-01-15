First Hawaiian Bank Sells 450 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

