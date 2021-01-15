Short Interest in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Rises By 180.0%

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

The National Security Group stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.05. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

