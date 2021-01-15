First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,815 shares of company stock worth $2,641,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

