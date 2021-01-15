iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 176.1% from the December 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

