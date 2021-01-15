Scout Investments Inc. Sells 20,373 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

