Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.50. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 161,110 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

