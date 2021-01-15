Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Rises By 175.0%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on KWHIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 1.30. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

