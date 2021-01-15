Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.99

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $13.59. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 3,982 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $533.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

