$379.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $379.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.71 million to $392.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $332.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 687,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 593,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

