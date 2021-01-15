Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,964 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,583.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,980 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABTX. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

