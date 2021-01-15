Comparing Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkeley Lights and Agilent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 4 0 2.80 Agilent Technologies 0 11 16 0 2.59

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus target price of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus target price of $88.42, indicating a potential downside of 29.84%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Agilent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 7.24 $719.00 million $3.28 38.42

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A Agilent Technologies 13.47% 21.02% 10.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment to produce synthesized oligonucleotide. It also offers immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and hematoxylin and eosin staining and special staining; instruments, consumables, and software for quality control analysis of nucleic acid samples; and reagents for use in turbidimetry and flow cytometry, as well as develops pharmacodiagnostics. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. It has collaboration agreement with SGS AXYS. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

