Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

BKK stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

