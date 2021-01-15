Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
