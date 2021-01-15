Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

