Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,788,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00.

Redfin stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

