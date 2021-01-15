Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 3,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00.

NYSE:PANW opened at $363.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

