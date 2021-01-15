Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,047 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 132.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $286,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,528 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Acceptance stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $998.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

