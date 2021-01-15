Morgan Stanley Has $1.30 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.57, a P/E/G ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

