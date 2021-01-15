eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $1,491,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,869 shares in the company, valued at $87,770,890.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.91 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

