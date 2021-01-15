Eugene Farrell Sells 20,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,286,548.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $914,685.00.

SMAR stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

