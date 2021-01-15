Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Hold

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

COR stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

