CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin Sells 25,836 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Lotvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,124,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,819 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 56.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

