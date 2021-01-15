Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 44,962 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $74.01 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

