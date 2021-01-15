China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of LFC opened at $11.44 on Monday. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

