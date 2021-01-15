Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 million, a P/E ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

