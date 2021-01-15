KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.