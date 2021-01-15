Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

IOSP opened at $99.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Innospec by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

