Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

