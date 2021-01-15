Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of CONN opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

