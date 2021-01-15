North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $33,000 Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.