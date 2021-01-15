Oppenheimer Weighs in on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $60,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $982,862.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

