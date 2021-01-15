Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Hess by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $63.78 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

