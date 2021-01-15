Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $135.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

