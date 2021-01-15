Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Stoneridge worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.40 million, a PE ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

