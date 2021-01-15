Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 371,739 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.