DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

DraftKings stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

