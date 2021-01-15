Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIII. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

